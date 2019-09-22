Patrick Mahomes opted not to throw a block when he saw Earl Thomas coming

For Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, discretion was indeed the better part of valor. And health.

In the second quarter of the win over he Ravens, Mahomes had an opportunity to throw a block after receiver Mecole Hardman caught a screen pass to the left and unexpectedly reversed field. There was Mahomes, leading the way and ready to create a moment that would win him ample film-room praise.

He thought better of it, and he hit the deck with a baseball slide.

After the game, I asked him by phone whose voice he heard in his head before he decided in that instant to not actually throw a block.

“I didn’t hear anyone,” Mahomes said with a laugh. “But I saw Earl Thomas coming.”

Instead of giving Thomas a free, clear, and clean shot at blowing up the 2018 MVP, Mahomes did the prudent thing.

Making the move more important for Mahomes was, as he said during the phone call, the fact that his ankle, injured two weeks ago against the Jaguars, is still bothering him. Other body parts may have been bothering him if he had tried to take on Earl Thomas.