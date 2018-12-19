Patrick Mahomes officially has a ketchup sponsor

The next time Patrick Mahomes puts ketchup on a food that does not deserve such treatment, you can be sure he’ll be using one brand and one brand only.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback inked an endorsement deal with Hunt’s Ketchup, the company announced through Twitter on Wednesday:

Who else would you rather have passing you the ketchup? Welcome to the team, @PatrickMahomes5! pic.twitter.com/954I7a8z13 — Hunt’s & Bush’s Beans (@HuntsChef) December 19, 2018





Getting paid to use only one brand of ketchup is yet another bonus for a quarterback that has rocketed to stardom this season. Through 14 games this season, Mahomes’ 4,543 passing yards and 45 touchdowns lead the league in his first year as the Chiefs starter. Those numbers were enough to launch him to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

Of course, the flipside to such sudden stardom is so much more information becomes public, and it’s not always taken well. That was the case when Mahomes’ ketchup … tastes were first publicly divulged.

Patrick Mahomes’ close relationship with ketchup

It first came up when an ESPN profile revealed that Mahomes likes his steaks covered with a paste of tomatoes soaking in vinegar and sugar. That story expanded when Mahomes revealed that he also likes the stuff on his mac and cheese. Sure.

Patrick Mahomes’ efforts on the field are starting to pay off for the Chiefs quarterback. (AP Photo)

That information led to an offer from Heinz to give him a lifetime supply of their ketchup if he throws 57 touchdowns this year, an ode to the brands’ famous claim of 57 varieties of pickles. With two games left in the regular season and 12 touchdowns away, it appears Mahomes will fall short of the goal. That’s no matter, as Mahomes told Yahoo Sports that he doesn’t have a preference between Heinz and Hunt’s. Rather, he favors a third, more rare brand.

“Not really,” Mahomes said. “I have Hunt’s, I do Heinz, I do it all. My favorite, probably, is the Whataburger ketchup. Texas people would know that.”

Well, Mahomes is probably about to become a Hunt’s man through and through. We’ll see if that bleeds into the Chiefs fanbase, who have followed Mahomes down this road to a truly concerning degree.

