Patrick Mahomes: Offense isn’t feeling more urgency because of defensive problems

The Chiefs defense is currently allowing opposing offenses more yards per play than any other defense in history, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Wednesday that isn’t part of the reason for increased turnovers on offense.

After last Sunday night’s loss to the Bills, Mahomes said that he has to “reevaluate what he’s doing” to cut down on the number of turnovers on offense. Head coach Andy Reid said this week that the quarterback “can try so hard that you do something that you normally wouldn’t do” and that led to a question on Wednesday for the quarterback

Mahomes was asked if the offense may be pushing too hard to compensate for the issues on the defensive side of the ball. He responded by saying that the level of urgency is the same as it’s ever been.

“Not at all,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “We try to score every single time we touch the football. That’s how it’s been my entire career here, and that was the precedent that was set before I even started here. That’s kind of how I have my mindset going into every single game is that, when we get an opportunity to go out there and have success and be successful, we have to capitalize on that. It has nothing to do with whatever is happening on the other side of the ball. It’s just our job as an offense on this team.”

Mahomes said he doesn’t want to tinker with things so much that they mess with the things that made him successful in the first place and the process of working things out will continue against Washington this weekend.

