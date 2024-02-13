Patrick Mahomes: Obviously, the goal is always seven rings

The Chiefs have created a dynasty with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, winning three Super Bowls in the last five seasons.

Kansas City now has a chance to be the first team to ever win three consecutive Lombardis after defeating the 49ers on Sunday. But when it comes to the totality of his career, Mahomes does have Tom Brady's seven championships in the back of his mind to motivate him.

During a Monday interview on NFL Network, Mahomes was asked if he’s ever mentioned to Brady that he’s driven by matching or exceeding Brady’s championships.

“Yeah, I think it’s more just me trying to be the best I can be,” Mahomes said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media. “I don't want to have any regrets at the end of my career. And I know how great of an organization, how great of a coach, tight end, players that I have around me. And I don't want to let that slide by. I want to make sure I maximize my opportunities.

“Obviously, the goal is always seven [rings] — it’s always to try and get as much as you can. And so, all I can do is try to maximize my opportunities every single day, continue to work to be better not only for myself, but for my team. And we’ll see what happens at the end of my career.”

In six seasons with Mahomes as a starter, the Chiefs’ floor for a season’s finish has been losing in overtime of the AFC Championship Game. Especially given what happened in 2023, there’s no reason to believe Kansas City is going to drop off any time soon.