Where to shop the shades Patrick Mahomes wore ahead of the Chiefs' AFC divisional round game

Patrick Mahomes turns heads both on and off the field. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday as he looks to capture a third straight AFC championship victory and subsequent Super Bowl appearance.

The 26-year-old dazzles on the field for his electrifying performances, most recently taking just 13 seconds to orchestrate a comeback tie in regulation and eventual overtime win against the Buffalo Bills during Sunday's AFC divisional round showdown. Off the turf, its Mahomes' weekly pre-game ensembles that turn heads. Whether in a custom-made suit or a casual look, the 2018 league MVP is never without his Oakley specs.

Walking into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend, Mahomes was photographed wearing the Oakley Kato sunglasses in the black colorway.

Features in the shades include an advanced construction that meticulously fits the lens as close to the face as possible while also providing maximum protection from impact and other debris. There's also a built-in function that tilts the lens to create the right bridge and cheek connection to adapt to multiple face shapes. Finally, Unobtainium nose pads of varying thicknesses and depths promise a personalized fit and no slip grip.

Photo: Oakley

$303 at Oakley

The Kato sunglasses also come in a sapphire blue and fiery red and fuchsia colorway. For Chiefs fans hoping to pair their Mahomes jersey with team-specific shades Oakley also boasts multiple sunglasses embellished with the team's logo and colors.

As an Oakley athlete, Mahomes joins beloved NFL athletes like Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and Baltimore Ravens slinger Lamar Jackson as representatives of the California-based brand. Recently, Oakley inked a multi-year partnership with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé. To celebrate the partnership, they released a must-see commercial that, in Oakley's words, "captures the story of a boy born in the suburbs of Paris with a dream to lead his country back to the grandest stage with a World Cup victory."

The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday for the AFC championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. EST.