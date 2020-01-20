Patrick Mahomes now No. 1 in player merchandise sales

Patrick Mahomes has supplanted Tom Brady as the quarterback of the AFC representative in the Super Bowl and he’s also taken Brady’s spot as the player generating the most merchandise sales.

The NFL Players Association announced on Monday that officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise featuring Mahomes outsold that of any other player between March 1 and November 30. The NFLPA release also said that the union anticipates Mahomes will remain in first place when the entire year’s figures are in.

The NFLPA tracks sales from more than 75 licensees producing items that include apparel, video games, bobbleheads and more. Those sales exceeded $1.6 billion in 2018, which marked a new record for sales for the fifth straight year.

Brady was No. 1 the last two years and the Patriots quarterback is now No. 2 behind Mahomes.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster round out the Top 10.