Patrick Mahomes has no words for Drake mentioning him on new song

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Rams on Nov. 19. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

The latest athlete to be name-dropped by rap superstar Drake is none other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The reference comes on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," a part of Drake's surprise EP "Scary Hours 2," which was released Thursday night.

On the track, Drake raps, "Patty Mahomes 'bout to fall short a couple hunnid/Signed, sealed, delivered.../She witnessed me sign off on some undeniable numbers," saying that the Super Bowl champion's record contract is still not enough for him.

In July, Mahomes signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million. He's guaranteed $477 million of that money. It surpassed the $426.5-million deal Angels center fielder Mike Trout signed a year before as the richest contract in sports history.

Mahomes took to Twitter to respond to the lyrics with a simple GIF. It's a clip from Drake's "Popstar" video where the rapper is inundated with messages from DJ Khaled to make the visual for the song. The rapper looks at his phone, speechless in his frustration.

Last month, Mahomes tried to join an elite club of quarterbacks who have won Super Bowls in consecutive seasons. However, his efforts were thwarted by Tom Brady and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they won Super Bowl LV 31-9. Brady now has seven Super Bowl titles, the most of any quarterback in NFL history and more than any other franchise.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.