Patrick Mahomes, NFL Twitter reacts to Taylor Heinicke's incredible TD run

Patrick Mahomes, NFL Twitter reacts to Heinicke's incredible TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the third quarter of Washington's NFC Wild Card against the Buccaneers, quarterback Taylor Heinicke introduced himself to the NFL.

The passer, who was named the starter just hours before the game due to Alex Smith, already displayed a strong arm and some big-play ability in what was just his second career start, but it was a third-and-5 play that will be remembered.

Escaping the pass rush, Heinicke broke contain, scrambled toward the end zone and dove at the pylon for a touchdown to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 18-16.

His teammates -- especially Chase Young -- were amped, but they weren't the only ones excited by the play. On Twitter, there were plenty of reactions to the quarterback's big moment.

Maybe the most notable came from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's no stranger to jaw-dropping plays himself, so Heinicke earning recognition from him is truly special.

Bro what!?!?! 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 10, 2021

Regardless of the outcome what a great game by Heinicke! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 10, 2021

Other comments ranged from comparisons to Michael Vick to confessed affection for Heinicke. It was clear that the internet was loving on him big time.

YOU SEE IT!!!!!!! HEINIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 10, 2021

Heinicke out there ballin — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) January 10, 2021

They need to nerf Taylor Heinicke — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) January 10, 2021

Fly like a eagle Heinicke — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) January 10, 2021

Taylor Vick........ — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) January 10, 2021