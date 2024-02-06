Patrick Mahomes: I never feel like the underdog

The Chiefs have not won over the oddsmakers heading into Super Bowl LVIII, but that's hardly new waters for them.

Buffalo was favored to win at home in the divisional round of the playoffs and the Ravens were favored to win at home in the AFC Championship Game, but the Chiefs were celebrating at the end of both of those games. That was also the case at the Super Bowl in Arizona last year, so Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' answer to a question on Monday night about how he approaches games when the Chiefs are the underdog makes a lot of sense.

"I think you approach it like any other game," Mahomes said. "I never feel like the underdog. I always feel like we have a chance to win the football game and that’s how we approach every single game. We were underdogs in the last Super Bowl, so all you can do is just have the same mindset of just going out there, playing your best football and hoping that you end up with a win."

There were good reasons to believe in the Eagles, Bills, and Ravens before their games against the Chiefs, but Mahomes is one of the best reasons to believe in the Chiefs and another win this week will make it hard to buy future arguments that the Chiefs are headed for heartbreak with their quarterback in the lineup.