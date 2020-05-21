Patrick Mahomes and NBA stars are trying to recruit Mac McClung

Mac McClung had a lot of suitors despite his late entry into the transfer portal. So many that the former Georgetown player narrowed down his list of schools he's considering to seven.

After his announcement, NFL and NBA stars joined in to help their alma mater or their local school try to lure the dunking sensation.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies wants to share the same arena as McClung in downtown Memphis. The Tigers and Grizzlies both share the FedEx Forum.

Donovan Mitchell wouldn't mind having an hour drive down to BYU from Salt Lake City to see the 6-foot-2 guard. After all, they both have a similar skill set.

Patrick Mahomes is even down and doing the dirty recruiting work to get McClung to Texas Tech.

That first jersey in red is where it's at!! Come on and make a run at the natty in Lubbock! #GunsUp https://t.co/m4BNWLtFem — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 21, 2020

And the Red Raiders' combo guard Jarrett Culver who became a first-round draft pick got in on the recruitment.

Texas Tech is the move 👀 best fans in the country 🙏🏽 https://t.co/c4ykigGN3k — jarrett culver (@jarrettc08) May 21, 2020

Lots of people will have their eyes on where McClung will land for his final two years of eligibility. Even professional athletes are interested in where he'll be playing.

