Patrick Mahomes named MVP Longtime NFL coach Andy Reid heaps

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CITY CHIEFS QUARTERBACK PATRICK MAHOMES SAYING:

"I mean, in reality, you never could imagine what this feels like. I mean, it's surreal to be a Super Bowl champion, to know all the hard work you put in every single day has paid off. And being the champs and being the champs with your brothers, you can never think of that. But, I mean, it's it's it's awesome just to know that these guys that are with me, we've all strived to get this goal together. And every single day, we understand, it is a long process and we've put the work in and that to be on top in the end, you know all that hard work paid off."

2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS COACH ANDY REID SAYING:

"He (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes) challenges you as a coach to give him more, so his aptitude is ridiculous. And so, as a coach, you love that you're able to feed him new plays and he gobbles those things up and makes them look even better than they did on paper. And then he's a great leader. So, he's got this innate ability to make everybody around him better."

STORY: The Kansas City Chiefs' young quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Monday (February 3) after leading Kansas City to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, running in one touchdown and passing for two more to rally the Chiefs from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. His performance saw him become the youngest player to have won both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards.

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 2) in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kickoff the next century.

The 24-year-old's performance underscored why he is being called the heir apparent to six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady of the Patriots. If Mahomes still had any doubters going into the Super Bowl, he silenced them on Sunday.

"You have to leave it all on the line when you're in the Super Bowl," Mahomes said at a post-game media conference. "Just to be here it's surreal, finding a way to win in the end."

Mahomes scored the first touchdown of the game with a one-yard rush and threw for 104 yards by the end of the first half.The game was not always smooth sailing, however.

Mahomes threw interceptions in back-to-back possessions in the third quarter, the first of which led to a rushing touchdown by the Niners to extend their lead going into the fourth.

"They have an amazing defense. One of the best defenses I've went up against in my career so far," said Mahomes. "We weren't executing at a high level."

Mahomes said even when things were going wrong his team mates were backing him.

"Obviously the third quarter didn't go the way I wanted it to," Mahomes told reporters. "But the guys believed in me (and) gave me confidence and kept fighting."

The win caps a stellar year by Mahomes, who rolled into Miami with a more-than 65% completion percentage for the regular season, along the way dazzling fans and even his own team mates.

(Production: Peter Bullock)



