Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the week

There's been a fair amount of concern about the state of the Chiefs offense for much of this season, but things looked pretty good for the final three quarters of last Sunday's game against the Raiders.

After spotting Vegas a 14-0 lead, the Chiefs outscored their AFC West mates 31-3 over the final 36-plus minutes to snag their eighth win of the season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 27-of-34 for 298 yards and two touchdowns during the win.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Mahomes' efficient performance earned him AFC offensive player of the week honors.

It's the first time Mahomes has taken the prize this season and the 10th time over the course of his entire career. He'll try for No. 11 in Green Bay this Sunday.