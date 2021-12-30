Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the month

The Chiefs went 4-0 in December to win their sixth consecutive AFC West title and they got some strong performances by quarterback Patrick Mahomes along the way.

Now the 2018 MVP has been named offensive player of the month.

Mahomes completed 68.5 percent of his passes in December for 1,110 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions, compiling a 108.8 passer rating. While Kansas City’s defense limited opponents to an average of just 14 points per game in the month, the Chiefs scored 35 points per game.

In his latest performance, the quarterback finished 23-of-30 for 258 yards with three touchdowns to defeat Pittsburgh. But on Thursday in Week 15, Mahomes was 31-of-47 for 410 yards with three touchdowns and a pick against the Chargers in the 34-28 overtime win.

In his fourth season as a starter, Mahomes has completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,310 yards with 33 touchdowns and a career-high 13 interceptions with two games left.

