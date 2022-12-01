It’s been a big week for Patrick Mahomes, whose second child was born just a few days ago after the Chiefs defeated the Rams.

Now one of the league’s top MVP candidates has received another honor — which may or may not mean quite as much.

Mahomes has been named AFC offensive player of the month for November.

The quarterback powered the Chiefs to a 4-0 record in November, throwing for at least 320 yards and a touchdown in all four games. He led the league with 116 completions, 1,426 yards passing, and nine touchdowns in that span.

According to the league, Mahomes now has 38 games with at least 300 yards passing in his first six years. That mark now bests Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the most games with 300 yards in a player’s first seven seasons. Marino had 37.

Mahomes has now won five offensive player of the month awards — one in each year he’s been a starter.

The 2018 AP MVP currently leads the league with 3,585 yards passing and 29 passing touchdowns. If the Chiefs keep their hold on the AFC’s No. 1 seed, he could well be on his way to a second MVP award.

But that won’t be easy. The Chiefs will start a string of three consecutive road games with a visit to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk