Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the week

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to awards and he added another one to the list on Wednesday.

Mahomes has been named the AFC offensive player of the week. It’s the second time he’s taken those honors this season and the fifth time in his career.

The NFL made the choice based on the way Mahomes played in last Sunday’s 35-9 win over the Jets. He was 31-of-42 for 416 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.

It’s the third time that Mahomes has had five touchdown passes in a game and the fourth time he’s crossed the 400-yard mark. It will be no surprise if those numbers and Mahomes’ number of weekly prizes grow before the year is out.

