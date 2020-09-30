The Monday night game between the Ravens and Chiefs was the marquee matchup on the NFL schedule for Week Three, but there was one name burning brighter on that marquee than any other when the night came to a close.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the kind of game that’s long been remarkable for most players at the position, but that he has turned into something routine. Mahomes was 31-of-42 for 385 yards and four touchdowns while also running for another touchdown in a 34-20 win.

It’s the third time that Mahomes has bested a Lamar Jackson-led Ravens team in the regular season and the outing was rewarded with AFC offensive player of the week honors by the NFL.

There could be another prize coming Mahomes’ way this week. The NFL will announce the players of the month and he capped September with 898 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions while completing just under 68 percent of his passes.

Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk