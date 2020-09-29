Patrick Mahomes’ mom rips ESPN announcers for calling him ‘Pat’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a near-flawless night Monday evening versus the Ravens, throwing for 385 yards, four touchdown passes, and no interceptions while adding another score with his legs.

ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast crew was not nearly as perfect. Well, that's according to Mahomes' mother, at least.

Midway through the game, Randi Mahomes half-jokingly tweeted that she "may scream" if the crew keeps calling the quarterback 'Pat' instead of his full name 'Patrick.'

If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream... lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2020

Mahomes' fiancé, Brittany Matthews, also prefers 'Patrick,' too.

LITERALLY🤣 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

The tweet quickly went viral on social media, so much that the ESPN telecast itself brought it up later on during the broadcast. Both play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and color analyst Louis Riddick apologized for not using the quarterback's full first name, which likely made Momma Mahomes very happy.

After the Chiefs 34-20 victory, Patrick Mahomes was asked about his mom's tweet. The quarterback explained that growing up, his mother called him his full name, while his father preferred the shorthand version 'Pat.'

Whether he's called Pat or Patrick is likely low on the quarterback's concern level, as Mahomes is likely riding high following Kansas City's statement victory over Baltimore Monday evening.