Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi complains to Gisele Bundchen about Super Bowl refs

Some members of the Mahomes family took Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better than others.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took things in stride with the perspective of a 25-year-old who already has a ring and plenty of time to compete for others.

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back! 💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 8, 2021

His bride-to-be and expectant mother of their first child Brittany Matthews showed support for her future husband while focusing on the bigger picture.

Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does! 🙏🏼❤️

Now let’s have a baby🤣 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

Then there’s Patrick’s mom Randi Mahomes. Randi has not been shy about inserting herself into the national conversation concerning her son. On Sunday — during football’s biggest showcase — she complained about the Super Bowl officials in a tweet at Gisele Bundchen.

Mahomes’ mom not please with Super Bowl officials

Here’s what Randi had to say on social media after Tampa Bay’s 31-9 Super Bowl victory.

If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

Randi wasn’t the only one upset with the Super Bowl officials, even though it’s beyond a stretch to blame them for Kansas City’s failure to show up on Sunday. But that’s not the most interesting thing going on here. Randi called out Gisele in her tweet.

In case you missed it, Gisele is Tom Brady’s supermodel wife who’s independently richer and more famous than her world-famous husband. A quick check of her social media shows some good-natured, generic cheering for her husband en route to his fifth Super Bowl MVP trophy.

There’s nothing personal in her posts, nor any mention of the Chiefs or the Mahomes family. So why the @ from Randi?

Mahomes, Bradys on good terms

It appears it may have been all good-natured. Randi published postgame photos with Brady’s parents calling them a “class act.”

Tom Brady’s parents are a class act. Thank you for your words! @TomBrady @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/73YYRcdgc9 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

Thank you Mrs. Brady for your kind words.. pic.twitter.com/zAkIZOHVuh — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

So all seems well between the Mahomes and Brady clans. As for for Randi’s real thoughts on the officials?

That may be another story.

