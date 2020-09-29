Patrick Mahomes' mom not pleased with ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' booth

Memo to NFL broadcasters: Don’t call him Pat.

As Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs opened a 27-10 halftime lead over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Randi Mahomes wasn’t happy with everything she saw on the ESPN broadcast.

Randi is Patrick’s mom. And somebody was calling her son “Pat” on TV as he racked up four first-half touchdowns against one of the NFL’s best defenses. Pat, you see, is Patrick’s dad — and Randi’s husband.

The name of the Chiefs quarterback is Patrick.

If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream... lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2020

So, who called him Pat?

Randi didn’t call out the culprit by name. But a check of the tape reveals that rookie “Monday Night Football” analyst Louis Riddick uttered “Pat” at least once while breaking down Mahomes’ 49-yard touchdown bomb to Mecole Hardman in the second quarter.

Don't call him Pat. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) More

Rookie mistake

Riddick is a former NFL safety and front office executive. He also worked as a studio analyst for ESPN before stepping into the broadcast booth.

But working in the studio doesn’t draw nearly the level of scrutiny that calling games in the “Monday Night Football” booth does. Just ask Booger McFarland.

Riddick knows his stuff and has the credentials to back it up. But for his own best interest, he should probably stick to “Patrick” to avoid callouts from the mother of football’s highest-profile talent.

Riddick owns it

Riddick fessed up in the fourth quarter after word of Randi’s tweet made it to the booth.

“Guilty, guilty, guilty,” Riddick said, while laughing. “I apologize, Patrick.”

That should win Riddick some points with Randi. After all, what mother doesn’t respect accountability accompanied by an apology?

In the end, it was all smiles for the Mahomes family as Patrick threw four touchdowns and ran for another in a dominant 34-20 Chiefs win. And after the game, he confirmed to ESPN that yes — he’s Patrick and his dad is Pat.

