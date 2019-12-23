Patrick Mahomes on Mitch Trubisky: 'I respect him and his game'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have lost to Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky on draft day in 2017, when the Chiefs selected him eight spots after the Bears tabbed Trubisky as the No. 2 overall pick. But on Sunday night at Soldier Field, Mahomes was the victor, 26-3.

And while the win had to be satisfying for Mahomes, he handled himself with class after the game.

"I told him, quarterback talking, good game and everything like that, he's a good guy, great guy, he works extremely hard and so I respect him and his game," Mahomes said of his postgame conversation with Trubisky. "And we see each other sometimes in the offseason and I'll be sure to catch up with him then."

Trubisky's first three seasons in the NFL have been the complete opposite of what Mahomes has experienced so far. Mahomes won the MVP award in 2018, and if not for a mid-season knee injury that slowed his production this year (combined with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's historic season), he may have made it back-to-back seasons raising the hardware.

Mahomes, Trubisky and Houston's Deshaun Watson were all selected in the first round of 2017's draft, and as is the case with any quarterback-heavy first round, have been compared and contrasted in the early stages of their careers. It's something Mahomes said he doesn't pay much attention to.

"I don't know that it's necessarily a rivalry," he said of the 2017 quarterback class. "Any quarterback you play with in this league, you want to go out there and win, of course. So, I mean it's not a rivalry, I guess you would say, but it is competitive and you want to go out there and be the best any time you step on the field."

Mahomes did just that Sunday night. He was the best quarterback on the field. It wasn't particularly close, either. He threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns compared to Trubisky's underwhelming 157 yards (and no scores).

The loss stings for Bears fans, and the realization that general manager Ryan Pace committed one of the biggest blunders in Chicago sports history is even worse. But Mahomes' approach to his craft, especially on Sunday night, when he could've thrown salt in the draft-day wound, at least makes it a bit more tolerable.

