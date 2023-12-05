Patrick Mahomes, Maxx Crosby among NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominees

The holiday season is one of giving, but many NFL players spend time year-round sharing their time and energy with the community.

The NFL released its annual list of Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees on Tuesday. Each of the 32 NFL teams selected a player who best exemplified the spirit of the late Hall of Fame running back through their community service. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley are among those honored this year.

Even though everyone is playing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season, commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that the Walter Payton Man of the Year award is "the league's most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field."

Each nominee receives up to $55,000, and the winner, who will be named at NFL Honors on Feb. 8 in Las Vegas, will be awarded $250,000 to an organization of their choice.

Here are the Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominees:

Arizona Cardinals Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Jonathan Ledbetter, DL, works with local youth and raises awareness for mental health. He has his own foundation, Led A Better Way.

Atlanta Falcons Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Bradley Pinion, P, went to Tanzania this past offseason to serve the community and has raised $20,000 through Punts for Purpose for Compassion International, a nonprofit that sponsors children in need.

Baltimore Ravens Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Roquan Smith, LB, works with local youth and the veteran community. He established his Roquan Smith Foundation this year to build up families.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith reacts after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023.

Buffalo Bills Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Dion Dawkins, OT, is a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the second straight year for his commitment to fans and the community. His Dion's Dreamers foundation provides mentorship opportunities for local youth.

Carolina Panthers Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Bradley Bozeman, C, emphasizes anti-bullying efforts. He and his wife have the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation, which expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide resources for the community.

Chicago Bears Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Justin Jones, DT, gives back through mentorship and providing resources for single mothers. He mentors local youth regularly through Youth Guidance's "Becoming A Man" program.

Cincinnati Bengals Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Ted Karras, C, sells The Cincy Hat with profits going to Village of Merici, a nonprofit for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He has raised more than $325,000 for the organization.

Cleveland Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Anthony Walker Jr., LB, emphasizes education and is the face of the team's Stay in the Game! initiative encouraging kids to attend school. He also advocates for social justice and is part of the team's JumpStart program that supports local minority- and Black-owned businesses.

Dallas Cowboys Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, works with Big Thought, a local organization that offers mentorship opportunities for youth. He and his wife served as event chairs for the organization's Big Night gala.

Denver Broncos Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Garett Bolles, OT, works with local youth who have been impacted by the justice system. He is a mentor through a local juvenile probation court program and has his own organization, the GB3 Foundation.

Detroit Lions Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Frank Ragnow, C, uses his passion for fishing that he shared with his late father to give local children time in nature to process grief. His organization is the Rags Remembered Foundation.

Green Bay Packers Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

De'Vondre Campbell, LB, serves the community through his De'Vondre Campbell Family Youth Foundation, which emphasizes helping others through education, resource distribution and mentorship.

Houston Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Jon Weeks, LS, goes above and beyond to make sure local families are taken care of during the holidays. He also visits the local children's hospital throughout the year.

Indianapolis Colts Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Zaire Franklin, LB, has his own foundation, Shelice's Angels, named after his late mother. The organization provides mentorship and skills training for young women.

Dec 3, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Dawuane Smoot, LB, works with the local youth through various organizations. He and his wife opened The Elsie Academy, a bilingual early education center.

Kansas City Chiefs Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Patrick Mahomes, QB, receives his second straight Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination for his work in the community. His 15 and the Mahomies foundation has donated more than $4 million through grants and encourages reading and volunteering.

Las Vegas Raiders Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Maxx Crosby, DE, works with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to brighten the lives of local youth. He and his wife also made a $1 million donation to the athletic department of his alma mater, Eastern Michigan University.

Los Angeles Chargers Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Derwin James Jr., S, gets the nomination for his second straight year for his work with the Boys and Girls Club, supporting flag football for girls and hosting a dance party for senior citizens.

Derwin James Jr. enters the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 29, 2023.

Los Angeles Rams Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Cooper Kupp, WR, dedicates his time to helping support food programs in the community. He also mentors a local high school football team.

Miami Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Alec Ingold, FB, empowers the youth through his Ingold Family Foundation, which hosts various sports events throughout the year.

Minnesota Vikings Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Harrison Phillips, DL, has his own foundation, Harrison's Playmakers, which now reaches three locations with a mission to provide resources and mentorship for children and young adults with developmental differences.

New England Patriots Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Jonathan Jones, DB, is nominated for his support of sports and education for girls. He also established the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation to help fight hunger in the community.

New Orleans Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Tyrann Mathieu, S, gets his second nomination for his work in his hometown community. He utilizes his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation to provide resources to underprivileged families.

New York Giants Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Saquon Barkley, RB, sponsors Covenant House New Jersey, a center that provides housing and resources for at-risk youth. His efforts have helped raise $7 million in the past five years.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after being stopped short of a first down by the New York Jets in the second half at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Solomon Thomas, DE, co-founded The Defensive Line and has partnered with other organizations to promote mental health and combat suicide. He also has worked with local youth and donated $24,000 to two families who were victims of a mass shooting in Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Lane Johnson, OT, uses his own experiences with anxiety to advocate for mental health. He works with various organizations and participates in speaking engagements to spread a messsage of hope.

Pittsburgh Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Cameron Heyward, DT, gets his sixth Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination for serving as a mentor and hosting his annual Cam's Kindness Week, which impacts various areas of the community.

San Francisco 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Arik Armstead, DL, is nominated for the fourth straight year for his work through his Armstead Academic Project, which empowers local youth. He has raised and donated $2 million through the organization and participates in events like story times and field trips to colleges.

Seattle Seahawks Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Bobby Wagner, LB, receives a nomination for the second time in his career for his work to raise awareness about stroke symptoms through his foundation, the Phenia Mae Fund, named for his late mother. He also supports education initiatives and helps pay off student lunch debts at local schools.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, works with various organizations supporting kids in the foster care system. He's participated in several events, including taking kids trick-or-treating and hosting a pampering day for young women with his fiancée.

Tennessee Titans Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Jeffery Simmons, DT, gives back to the community through his Give 'Em A Reason Foundation. The organization seeks to fight hunger and help underprivileged youth find self-confidence.

Washington Commanders Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominee

Terry McLaurin, WR, established the Terry McLaurin Foundation to provide resources and empowerment to local youth. The organization has provided sports equipment, art supplies and prom dresses to those in need.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 nominees announced by NFL