Patrick Mahomes, Marquez Valdes-Scantling put Chiefs up 10-3

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to a hot start against the Chargers.

Mahomes is 10-of-11 for 150 yards through the team's first two offensive possessions. The first ended with a Harrison Butker field goal after a Jerick McKinnon touchdown catch was wiped out by an illegal block penalty on guard Joe Thuney, but No. 2 resulted in six points.

Mahomes found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling down the right sideline for a 46-yard score that put the Chiefs up 10-3 less than a minute into the second quarter. It's the first touchdown of the season for Valdes-Scantling.

The Chargers punted to open the game, but got a field goal on their second bite at the apple. It could have been more, but Justin Herbert got sacked and pressured into an incompletion to end the drive. Herbert had his injured left middle finger re-taped after that field goal, but has shown no sign that it will impact his availability the rest of the way.