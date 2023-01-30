The Chiefs gave up a second half lead to the Bengals in the second half of last year’s AFC Championship Game, but they are doing their best to make sure that they don’t suffer the same fate this year.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped up into the pocket and hit wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown with 4:15 left in the third quarter. The touchdown came after a score by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins tied the score and it put the Chiefs back in front by a 20-13 score.

Valdes-Scantling was responsible for another big play on the drive. He caught a third-down pass from Mahomes that was ruled short of a first down, but the Chiefs challenged the ruling because Valdes-Scantling reached the ball for a first down. Officials agreed with Andy Reid after watching the replay, so the Chiefs got a first down but they are now out of challenges for the rest of the game.

The Bengals were prepared to challenge a Mahomes completion a couple of plays later, but an expedited review from New York confirmed that Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard had Mahomes down before the pass was thrown. That raised hopes of a stop for the Bengals, but they were dashed one play later.

Patrick Mahomes, Marquez Valdes-Scantling put Chiefs up 20-13 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk