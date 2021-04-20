Patrick Mahomes: There are so many different things I can improve in my game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patrick Mahomes is out of his walking boot and feels like he’s ahead of schedule after undergoing surgery to remedy a turf toe injury in his left foot.

But the quarterback still has a ways to go before he’s fully healed. Despite Mahomes’ success since becoming a full-time starter in 2018, he wants to use the time rehabbing to make sure he’s getting better heading into 2021.

“There are so many different things I can improve in my game,” Mahomes said Monday, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Being able to kind of restart, and start from [the] injury with the feet, I can really improve my footwork. I’ve dealt with ankle injuries in my career and being able to teach myself how to hit in the right spots with my feet. Teaching myself just how to get back from this injury will help me out in the long run.”

Along with winning a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has thrown for 13,868 yards, 114 touchdowns, and just 23 interceptions in his first three years as a starter — making it seem impossible that there can be many things for him to improve heading into 2021.

But the great ones always find an edge to stay on top. Mahomes doesn’t seem to need any extra motivation for his drive to reach a third consecutive Super Bowl in the upcoming season.

Patrick Mahomes: There are so many different things I can improve in my game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Prospect for the Pack: Georgia CB Eric Stokes

    Draft profile for Georgia CB Eric Stokes, a potential draft pick for the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Saints add another Tulane product, bring in OL Christian Montano

    The Saints brought in another Tulane product in offensive lineman Christian Montano, a center who spent time with the Steelers in 2020.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes praises Kansas City Royals after hot start

    Kansas City Royals' part-owner and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes praises the team's exceptional start to the season.

  • WATCH: Jameis Winston on his motivation to bounce back in 2021

    New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston delivered a passionate speech to youth football campers, accidentally hitting Dak Prescott with a stray

  • Rusty Angels fall short in late rally against Rangers

    The Angels' rally came up short in the 6-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday at Angels Stadium.

  • Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu talks contract status, life after Super Bowl LV

    Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu discusses the possibility of signing a contract extension soon before the season.

  • Former 49ers No. 1 overall pick QB Alex Smith retires

    Alex Smith is calling it a career. The former 2005 San Francisco 49ers first-round pick announced on his Instagram account Monday that he will retire from the NFL. Alex Smith is calling it a career. The former 2005 San Francisco 49ers first-round pick announced on his Instagram account Monday that he will retire from the NFL. Alex Smith is calling it a career. The former 2005 San Francisco 49ers first-round pick announced on his Instagram account Monday that he will retire from the NFL. To everyone out there, whether you’re a part of Niner Nation, the Chiefs Kingdom, or the Burgundy and Gold, I thank you.

  • Many Dolphins attend first day of workouts despite statement of support for NFLPA

    When players from the Dolphins joined the many teams issuing statements through the NFL Players Association about offseason workout, the statement said only that they “stand in solidarity” with the NFLPA, and not that they would be skipping offseason workouts themselves. So it’s no surprise that when the Dolphins opened their offseason program on Monday, [more]

  • NFL draft betting: DeVonta Smith was electric in college, but his draft spot is hard to project

    DeVonta Smith's size will be a constant topic during his NFL career.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers still haven't made NFL draft QB decision yet

    With nine days remaining until the draft, the 49ers reportedly still are going through their options.

  • Alex Smith’s retirement leaves 2005 draft with few remaining players

    The retirement of Alex Smith, the first overall pick 16 years ago this month, leaves the 2005 draft with only a handful of remaining players. With linebacker Thomas Davis (the fourteenth overall pick) retiring earlier this year, the only remaining active players under contract from the 2005 draft are Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (24th), Raiders [more]

  • Steelers sign coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year extension

    The Steelers have signed coach Mike Tomlin to a 3-year extension. The deal keeps Tomlin in Pittsburgh through the 2024 season. Tomlin has been with the Steelers for 14 years, has a career record of 145-78-1 and has never had a losing season

  • DeVonta Smith 2021 NFL Draft: What to know about Giants' potential pick

    2021 NFL Draft prospect DeVonta Smith has been linked to the Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the Heisman winner.

  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of schedule after toe surgery

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday he is ahead of schedule in his rehab after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a turf toe injury. Mahomes had the procedure days after guiding the Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, in which they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Obviously, we're trying to be cautious and not push me out there too soon, but I'm doing what I can," Mahomes said.

  • Dolphins looking to trade down from No. 6?

    The Miami Dolphins could be looking to make yet another trade among the top 10 picks of the 2021 NFL draft

  • Motor racing-I'm only human, says Hamilton after recovery from rare error

    Lewis Hamilton said he was only human after making a rare mistake in a rollercoaster of an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday. In the end, the Briton also set the fastest lap and took a precious bonus point that kept him in the championship lead despite losing out to Red Bull rival and race winner Max Verstappen.

  • Bulls star Zach LaVine to reportedly miss games after entering NBA's health and safety protocols

    The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.

  • Soccer-Greenwood double helps Man United sink Burnley

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish. The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand. Burnley stayed 17th on 33 points from 32 games, six above 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more and were held to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal after conceding a late equaliser in the lunchtime kickoff.

  • Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho after 17 months

    A collapse from 1st to 7th helped seal Mourinho's fate.

  • UEFA chief's quiet rage ahead of 'fight to the end'

    There was an evident anger bristling inside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as he tried to deal with the aftermath of Sunday's shock breakaway Super League split by 12 of Europe's top clubs. The always cold stare of the Slovenian had an added element of rage and his body language indicated a man ready to wage the war of attrition that awaits European football. Italian Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and until Sunday head of the European Club Association, has been at the centre of the intrigue which led up to Sunday's shock breakaway announcement.