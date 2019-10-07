Patrick Mahomes making more Patrick Mahomes throws

This Mahomes kid may be OK.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rebounded from having to settle for a field goal on his first drive by making a pair of ridiculous throws to give his team a 10-7 lead.

Mahomes hit Byron Pringle (of course) for the score after being flushed from the pocket. That came after a sidearm-across-the-field shot to Travis Kelce, the kind of play other quarterbacks don’t even attempt.

Mahomes has already thrown for 157 yards (a minute into the second quarter), but the Colts are playing well.

They put a methodical touchdown drive on the board with their first chance, with Jacoby Brissett running it in himself for the score.