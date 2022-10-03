Patrick Mahomes makes magic and NFL history in Chiefs win over Bucs I The Rush
It’s Monday, October 3, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:
Patrick Mahomes hit an NFL milestone en route to the Chiefs’ decisive win over the Buccaneers in Tampa
The Bills stunned the Ravens in Baltimore
Cooper Rush made Cowboys history, DK Metcalf was carted off the field for a surprising reason
J.J. Watt played after revealing a major health scare
The Patriots’ third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe took on Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field
The Jets vs. Steelers game yielded an unexpected showdown between young quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Kenny Pickett
Plus: Albert Pujols continues to write a Hollywood ending to his incredible MLB career!
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow.