Patrick Mahomes makes magic and NFL history in Chiefs win over Bucs I The Rush

THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We'll let you know everything you didn't know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, October 3, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

Patrick Mahomes hit an NFL milestone en route to the Chiefs’ decisive win over the Buccaneers in Tampa

The Bills stunned the Ravens in Baltimore

Cooper Rush made Cowboys history, DK Metcalf was carted off the field for a surprising reason

J.J. Watt played after revealing a major health scare

The Patriots’ third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe took on Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field

The Jets vs. Steelers game yielded an unexpected showdown between young quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Kenny Pickett

Plus: Albert Pujols continues to write a Hollywood ending to his incredible MLB career!