Patrick Mahomes: I’m very confident Orlando Brown’s deal will get done

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. did not attend the team’s mandatory minicamp as he and Kansas City negotiate a long-term contract.

Brown and head coach Andy Reid have both expressed confidence that a deal will get done for the young left tackle after the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on him to keep him in the fold.

Now quarterback Patrick Mahomes has added his voice as someone who believes things will work out for Brown sooner than later — in part because he’s recently spent time with his left tackle.

“I’m very confident, just because I know Orlando,” Mahomes said in his Thursday press conference. “I was with him yesterday, actually. So I hang out with him a lot. He loves football. He loves the Kansas City Chiefs. He loves being here in this organization. So now it’s just kind of the stuff that’s always tough is the business side of this. All of us want to provide for our families in the long term and next generations. So I know he’s trying to get that all handled.

“But as far as loving the Chiefs and loving football, there’s not another person in this building that loves it as much as he does.”

Kansas City acquired Brown from Baltimore last offseason, as part of the team’s effort to revamp its offensive line. He started 16 games for the Chiefs in 2021 and was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

