Patrick Mahomes: I’m the reason there hasn’t been behind-the-back pass in Chiefs game

Patrick Mahomes pulled a familiar play out of his bag of tricks earlier this week at the Chiefs’ Organized Team Activities.

Fans have seen Mahomes do it in the past, but usually not until training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. It’s the behind-the-back pass, and Mahomes was on the run when he let it fly to rookie running back Carson Steele.

Steele made a nifty one-handed catch on the play.

While on Fox Sports’ “First Things First” last month, Mahomes was asked why he’s never used that particular trick play in a game. After all, the Chiefs are known for doing just about anything in a game.

Case in point: the Chiefs’ spinning huddle against the Raiders from the 2022 season.

One might think that coach Andy Reid would be hesitant to try a behind-the-back pass in a regular-season game. But, no, it’s Mahomes who has lacked the nerve.

“I think it was we didn’t play as well offensively enough for me to pull the behind-the-back pass off this last year,” Mahomes said. “But it’s no one else’s fault than myself, because coach Reid wants me to throw it behind the back more than anyone in the world. And so he deliberately puts in plays that I have the opportunity to throw the ball behind the back. So it’s not a coaching thing. It’s me not having that confidence to do it in a game.

“But one of these games, man, we’ve got to do it. There’s been too much hype on it. We’ve got to do it and hopefully it’s to Trav. He’s the best at judging that behind-the-back pass.”

Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce on a behind-the-back pass would set social media afire.

If Reid has called the plays with that option in the past, perhaps we’ll finally see it in the 2024 season.