Patrick Mahomes: I love Arrowhead, but it's cool getting a win on the road

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn't been in the NFL that long, but there aren't a lot of unchecked boxes for a two-time MVP with two Super Bowl rings.

One of the only ones was winning a road playoff game because Mahomes never had the opportunity to play in one until Sunday. He'd played in 12 games at Arrowhead Stadium and three neutral site Super Bowls before taking the field at Highmark Stadium and he said after the 27-24 Chiefs win that his team embraced the "challenge" of being the visitors.

"I was very excited," Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "It was going to be a great environment being in here in Buffalo. I'd heard about it. Obviously, I played here but not with the fans. I knew the fans were going to be rowdy, going to be hostile. But you appreciate the greatness of organizations and going in week in and week out and packing the stadium and being fans. I obviously love playing Arrowhead, but it is cool to go on the road for a playoff game and be able to come out to win this one.''

After a season of rocky outings for the offense, Mahomes and the Chiefs showed some of their best form on Sunday. He was 17-of-23 for 215 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Travis Kelce and the Chiefs picked up 365 yards on 43 plays that weren't kneeldowns at the end of both halves. If they can replicate that kind of performance in Baltimore next Sunday, Mahomes will have a good chance of adding a fourth trip to the Super Bowl to his already sparkling list of professional accomplishments.