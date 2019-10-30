Patrick Mahomes to do “a little bit more” in practice

Whether Patrick Mahomes is ready to play so soon after dislocating his kneecap remains to be seen.

But he’s at least increasing the amount of work he’s doing in practice.

According to Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said his star quarterback would do “a little bit more” than last week.

Mahomes did some limited work, but didn’t play against the Packers Sunday. But he told NBC’s Michele Tafoya the injury wouldn’t have kept him out of a playoff game.

The Chiefs are being as cautious as you’d expect with a player of his value, but anything Mahomes does on the practice field this week is going to be worth monitoring heading into Sunday’s game with the Vikings.