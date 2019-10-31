Patrick Mahomes is limited in practice, again

Two weeks since Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, he once again was on the practice field, participating in a limited basis.

It’s still unclear whether he’ll play on Sunday against the Vikings. Last week, the Chiefs ruled him out on Friday. This week, it won’t be a surprise if he’s listed as doubtful or questionable, with a final decision coming on Sunday.

The 5-3 Chiefs have lost three straight home games, and they need to keep pace with the other contenders for a bye week in the postseason. Without it, they’d have to win in the wild-card round before hitting the road to play, for example, the Patriots in New England or the Ravens in Baltimore.

The challenge continues to be balancing the team’s short-term interests with the long-term interests of the franchise and its franchise quarterback. Do they compromise 2020 to salvage 2019? That’s the question that the organization ultimately must resolve.

