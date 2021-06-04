Patrick Mahomes liking what he’s seeing from rookies Noah Gray, Cornell Powell

In the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Chiefs added two pass catchers for Patrick Mahomes. At Organized Team Activities Mahomes has been throwing to them, and liking how they’re producing.

Mahomes said rookie tight end Noah Gray and rookie wide receiver Cornell Powell have both made an impression on him at OTAs.

“They know how to get out there and make plays happen,” Mahomes said. “Noah has been really good – I think he has a veteran-type skillset where he knows how to get himself open even if it’s not exactly what the play is designed to do. He knows how to get his eyes back and how to get on the quarterback’s timing. Then Cornell, he’s a beast. He’s big out there, running across the field and making some big catches in some tough, contested spots.”

The Chiefs didn’t necessarily need a lot of help at tight end or wide receiver, and so Gray and Powell are going to have their work cut out for them to get much playing time when the season starts. But Mahomes sounds confident there’s a place for them in the Chiefs’ offense.

