Patrick Mahomes’ legs bring Chiefs into tie with Titans

Patrick Mahomes drove the Kansas City Chiefs 93 yards in 13 plays to get them into a 17-17 tie with Tennessee late in the fourth quarter on Sunday Night Football.

It wasn’t the magical one’s arms that tormented the Titans, but rather his legs.

Mahomes, who had 63 rushing yards to that point, scrambled for 20 on a third-and-17, then rumbled into the end zone for the touchdown, and took care of the 2-point conversion, too.

Mahomes using his feet again to get in the end zone!

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire