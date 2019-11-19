Patrick Mahomes will have his left tackle, Philip Rivers won’t

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have his left tackle for the first time since Week Two.

Eric Fisher underwent sports hernia surgery Sept. 19. He returns tonight.

Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who injured his ankle in Week Eight against the Packers, also is active.

The Chiefs’ inactives are defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle), tight end Blake Bell (ankle), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, offensive lineman Jackson Barton, running back Darwin Thompson and quarterback Chad Henne.

Philip Rivers will have neither of his starting tackles tonight.

Right tackle Sam Tevi underwent arthroscopic surgery Nov. 8, and left tackle Russell Okung injured his groin in a Nov. 7 game against the Raiders.

The Chargers’ other inactives are linebacker Drue Tranquill (calf), receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring), running back Justin Jackson (calf), defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and quarterback Easton Stick.