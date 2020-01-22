What Patrick Mahomes learned from watching Lamar Jackson against 49ers

One look at the stat sheet from Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' 20-17 Week 13 win over the 49ers, and you might think there wouldn't be much to glean from watching the likely MVP go against the NFL's top defense.

On that rain-soaked November Sunday, Jackson threw for just 105 yards while rushing for 101 more. But reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, whose Kansas City Chiefs will face the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, thinks he can learn from what Jackson was able to do successfully against the 49ers.

"I mean, I watch everybody in the league and try to see stuff that guys are doing," Mahomes said Wednesday. "I think you do that as a quarterback if you are watching some of these great quarterbacks. For me, I know I can't juke like Lamar or do stuff like that, but I feel like I can extend plays. When I watch similar opponents, like I watch Lamar playing the 49ers and seeing how he could extend plays, I know that's some stuff that I can take away. But I obviously can't run with the same agility or speed that he can."

The signature play of the Chiefs' AFC title win over the Tennessee Titans was when Mahomes rolled left and took off down the sideline, breaking tackles before plunging into the end zone for a 27-yard score right before halftime.

Jackson was able to have some success getting outside against the 49ers, although his biggest play ultimately resulted in a turnover when Marcell Harris ripped the ball loose.

While Jackson had an incredible season, Mahomes' rocket arm combined with his mobility makes him a whole different beast to contain. But one the 49ers have the personnel to frustrate with the proper game plan.

But, as Mahomes showed against the Titans, even when you defend the Chiefs perfectly, he still can gash you for big gains.

You can bracket Hill and knock Kelce off his route early (which TEN did here) AND get pressure... and still give up 26 yards because Mahomes isn't fair. pic.twitter.com/4MxoGfBxXf — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) January 22, 2020

Sometimes it's just not fair.

