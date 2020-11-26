Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win the MVP award. He’s a shoo-in for the Pro Bowl.

Mahomes leads all players in early Pro Bowl voting, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Mahomes, who twice has earned Pro Bowl honors, has 143,355 votes.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson (139,839 votes) ranks second overall, while Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook (131,875 votes), Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (127,868 votes) and Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins (127,039 votes) round out the top five.

Two of the top five vote-getters – Mahomes and Cook – are age 25 while six first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The Steelers, the league’s only undefeated team, lead all clubs in total votes received. The Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers and Bills round out the current top five.

Fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl continues online until Dec. 17.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 all stars. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 18.

Patrick Mahomes leads early Pro Bowl voting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk