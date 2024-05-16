Patrick Mahomes Launches Throne Sport Coffee Brand as Lead Investor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is trying to change the coffee game with his announcement of his new coffee product.

Mahomes has announced the launch of a ready-to-drink iced coffee brand, Throne Sport Coffee with beverage industry veteran Michael Fedele.

Tim Hortons targets Blue Springs for Timbits, coffee and more

Mahomes has had many opportunities come his way over the years, but this is the first time he is the lead investor in a business.

Throne SPORT COFFEE combines natural caffeine, natural flavors and natural sweeteners with B vitamins, electrolytes and BCAA’s and ready-to-drink iced coffee that also provides active adults with functional ingredients.

According to a news release from businesswire.com, caffeine is a big part of Mahomes’ daily regimen, and he is particular about what ingredients he puts into his body.

Mahomes is said to be involved in the business from marketing to sales, meeting with retailers and collaborating on product innovation, and has personally invested in the company.

Kansas City Chiefs: Read more stories from FOX4

“I am proud to be part of Throne SPORT COFFEE and to launch and introduce a better iced coffee to the masses,” said Mahomes.

“We have been working on creating the perfect product for those who are always on-the-go, who are looking for a natural energy source with added benefits and I couldn’t be more excited about being in on the ground floor of building this brand.”

Throne SPORT COFFEE is available at Casey’s, Hy-Vee, Amazon and SPORTCOFFEE.com starting Thursday and comes in four flavor options: Mocha Java, Salted Caramel, French Vanilla and Black.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.