It seems like Patrick Mahomes makes some sort of unbelievable throw every week.

On Sunday, the Chiefs quarterback did it with just over six minutes left in the first quarter.

After the Ravens tied the game at seven, Mahomes launched a 33-yard touchdown pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson to put the Chiefs back ahead.

It happened on first-and-10, following a 10-yard reception by tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes faked a handoff to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, stepped up in the pocket to evade the rush, then launched the ball from his right arm. Robinson juggled the ball in the paint, but gained possession and got a knee down to complete the catch.

That capped an eight-play, 92-yard drive that took 4:31 off the clock.

Mahomes was 5-of-5 for 75 yards on his first drive.

Patrick Mahomes launches a 33-yard touchdown to give Chiefs 14-7 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk