Patrick Mahomes out with knee injury

Patrick Mahomes was injured on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter.

The Chiefs quarterback ran for 2 yards on fourth-and-one from the Denver 5-yard line.

Trainers worked on his right knee.

The cart came out to transport Mahomes but wasn’t used. Mahomes walked off under his own power.

He did not appear to be limping as he headed to the X-ray room, but the Chiefs quickly ruled him out with a knee injury.

Mahomes has had an ankle injury, though he hasn’t missed any games with that injury.

Mahomes went 10-for-11 for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes.

The Chiefs lead 20-6.