Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City is where I want to play the rest of my career

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want to play anywhere else.

Mahomes said he has grown to love Kansas City and Chiefs fans, and he thinks of Kansas City as home.

“The people are what really drew me to Kansas City, and I hope I get to play there the rest of my career,” Mahomes said. “The people and how they accept you, how they care about you more as a person than as a player, how much passion they have for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s somewhere where I want to be for the rest of my career.”

The Chiefs surely would love to accommodate that desire. The question now is how much money the Chiefs will have to show Mahomes to get him to sign a long-term contract this offseason, one that will tie him to Kansas City for several seasons, with the idea that he’ll be a Chief for life.