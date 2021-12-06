Chiefs roll over Broncos to claim dominant fifth straight win

The Denver Broncos had plenty of opportunities on Sunday night.

But time and again, they couldn’t capitalize.

The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a dominant 22-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium behind a huge defensive showing, which gave them their fifth straight win and their 12th straight over the Broncos — a streak that dates back to 2015.

Chiefs shut down Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Patrick Mahomes got the Chiefs on the board first, running in a 10-yard touchdown to cap their 12-play opening drive with a score.

After training field goals, the Broncos looked like they were going to tie things up just before the break. Teddy Bridgewater marched Denver down the field on a huge 83-yard, 20-play drive that lasted more than 11 minutes.

That run, though, came up short after they were stuffed on fourth down inside the Chiefs’ 10-yard line and failed to put any points on the board.

Mahomes threw his 12th interception of the season early in the second half when a pass intended for Tyreek Hill bounced off his hands and into the arms of Broncos defensive back Pat Surtain. That mark matched Mahomes’ career high in a single season, though five of them were dropped passes off a receiver. Three of those came at the hands of Hill.

A pair of stalled drives later, and the Chiefs went to punt away just before the end of the quarter. Broncos safety Caden Sterns was blocked into returner Diontae Spencer and caused him to fumble the punt, which allowed the Chiefs to recover the ball and take over in prime field position.

Story continues

The Chiefs ended up getting only a field goal out of that, however, which put them up 13 early in the fourth quarter.

Bridgewater and the Broncos made their way down into Chiefs territory once again, but quickly saw the drive — and any hopes of the win — disappear after Bridgewater’s pass was intercepted by Daniel Sorensen and run back 75 yards for a touchdown.

Though Bridgewater did find Javonte Williams for a 13-yard score in the final minutes, the Chiefs cruised to the 13-point win — which solidifies their place ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West standings.

Bridgewater finished 22 of 40 for 257 yards with two interceptions to go with his late touchdown. Williams had 102 rushing yards on 23 carries, and another 76 receiving yards. The Broncos are now 6-6 on the season, and have lost two of their past three.

Mahomes went 15 of 29 for 184 yards through the air to go with his rushing score, the Chiefs' only offensive touchdown of the day. Clyde Edwards-Helaire led them on the ground with 54 yards on 14 carries, and Darrel Williams had 60 yards on three receptions.

The Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders next week before traveling to the Chargers the following week, both games that will be key in their playoff push. The Broncos, on the other hand, are running out of time if they hope to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. That won't happen if the Broncos play like they did on Sunday night.