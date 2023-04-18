The Chiefs have parted ways with wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman since winning Super Bowl LVII and that will open the door for some competition for playing time over the rest of the offseason.

One of the players who will be involved in that competition got hyped up by quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Monday. Justyn Ross went undrafted in 2022 after dealing with spinal issues at Clemson, but he was seen as a potential high pick early in his college time and he made a good impression last year before foot surgery ended his season.

Ross has healed and has worked out with Mahomes this offseason. On Monday, Mahomes said Ross “works his tail off” and has the kind of ability that can translate to big things on the field.

“Yeah, I mean, the talent is through the roof,” Mahomes said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com. “I think anyone can see that. He’s getting better and better. Even though he wasn’t active all year he was in the building and he was able to see the guys and how we do things. Listening and being in the meetings and some of the stuff like that. I’m excited for him, man. To be able to get out there and get the reps in practice, get the little fine details that we like to do in this offense.”

The Chiefs opened their offseason program Monday, but players will be working virtually for the next couple of weeks before getting back in the building. Once they do, everyone will get a chance to see how Ross fits into Kansas City’s plans for their title defense.

Patrick Mahomes: Justyn Ross’ talent is through the roof, excited for him to be back on field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk