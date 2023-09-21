Patrick Mahomes: Justin Fields should trust his talent, instincts

The Chiefs and Bears will play one another this weekend in a matchup that will have a lot of eyeballs on it given that it's scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Chicago quarterback Justin Fields' struggles were a hot topic across the NFL this week even before his comments about being "robotic" during the Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay blew up on social media.

Patrick Mahomes' press conference was before Fields spoke on Wednesday and the Chiefs quarterback was asked what advice he'd give to Fields as the third-year quarterback looks to improve.

"Trust your talent. Trust your instincts,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “He’s here for a reason. He’s made a lot of big plays happen in the NFL and college, wherever he’s been.

“Just trusting in your instincts and then go out there be the player you’ve always been — just not against us hopefully,” Mahomes added with a laugh.

Sunday will be Fields’ first matchup against Mahomes and the Chiefs. Through two games this season, Fields has completed 61 percent of his passes for 427 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 61 yards with a TD and has three fumbles.