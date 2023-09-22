Patrick Mahomes on Justin Fields: ‘He's here for a reason' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields started off his third season on the wrong foot.

Through two games, he has yet to impress with his arm. He has 427 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions to his name. Worse than that, the Bears are 0-2.

But Fields' opponent this week, Patrick Mahomes, believes his suboptimal play is flukey. He offered up some advice for Fields as he's going through a tough stretch of two games.

"Trust your talent. Trust your instincts. He's here for a reason," Mahomes said of Fields. "He's made a lot of big plays happen in the NFL, college, wherever he's been. So just trusting your instincts and going out there and being the player you've always been."

The Bears and Fields are working in the lab to figure out how to better their offense.

They haven't put up over 20 points in a game since Week 11 of last season. And, worse than that, the Bears haven't won in almost one year, holding the longest active losing streak and longest in franchise history (12 games).

Don't be mistaken, the blame is shared across the board. Fields' play has been less than acceptable. The play-calling from Luke Getsy is mismatched with his quarterback's skill set. And injuries haven't helped an already weakened offensive line without Teven Jenkins and now Braxton Jones.

Will the Bears turn things around against the Chiefs? Probably not.

But, at the very least, we should see some adaptations in the playbook. Fields mentioned Wednesday he feels "robotic" in the offense. The coaches have asked him to stand steady in the pocket, whereas Fields is better on the move.

Sunday will serve as an adaptability test for Fields and the Bears' coaching staff. How will they respond?

