Patrick Mahomes joins 'NFL Total Access' from Disneyland one day after Super Bowl LVII win vs. Eagles
Super Bowl MVP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins 'NFL Total Access' from Disneyland after win vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
Super Bowl MVP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins 'NFL Total Access' from Disneyland after win vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
Chris Jones and Willie Gay Jr. highlighted a successful Super Bowl 57 for the Kansas City Chiefs and Mississippi State football.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Derek Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, and according to Ian Rapoport, he's using it.
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
The message, of course, was sent with love.
A look at 10 pivotal plays that cost the Eagles the Super Bowl. By Reuben Frank
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, but the game was decided on a lot more than a holding penalty.
The Chiefs quarterback put together a season that is unmatched in NFL history.
Players were slipping around the field at State Farm Stadium.
There has been some debate about trading Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, but one NFL coach explains why you don't.
49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana discussed one flaw in his game.
Socks and football cleats seem like a pair that definitely shouldn't be broken up -- unless you're 49ers defensive end Alex Barrett, that is.
The NFL’s personnel notice does not have Derek Carr‘s name on it. That leaves the Raiders 24 hours to make a move with Carr before the $40.4 million in injury guarantees on his contract become fully guaranteed. The Raiders are expected to release Carr before 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. He then would become eligible to [more]
Liz and Bill Foster had the best seats at Super Bowl 57, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And they're Cincinnati Bengals fans.