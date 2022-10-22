Patrick Mahomes has John Elway-like characteristics, Kyle Shanahan believes

Why Shanahan believes Mahomes has Elway-like characteristics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Week 7, San Francisco is faced with its biggest test yet so far this season.

In the latest edition of "49ers Game Plan," coach Kyle Shanahan explained to 49ers radio broadcaster Greg Papa why Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reminds him of Hall of Famer John Elway.

"Yeah, I think he looks like (Elway) in how he walks in his uniform," Shanahan said with a chuckle. "I could imitate it but I'd probably regret it if I do. Just the way his hips are, the way his feet are, just the way he walks, the way he throws. And not to mention John Elway is the best thrower I've seen growing up and Mahomes is right there. If he's not the best then there's one or two others tied with him. But he's as good as it gets and just his style."

Neither Mahomes nor Elway was known for their speed at first, but quickly proved capable of escaping almost any pressure situation and making otherwordly plays downfield.

"John never had an ACL, he was never running a huge (40-yard dash) and you didn't think he was the most mobile guy but he was one of the most mobile guys in the league," Shanahan added. "He could buy time and create, he could get his yards rushing but he also would run around and if someone wasn't around on third down, he eventually waited until they were. When it came to two-minute drives, when it came to the fourth quarter, when he really just in regards to the play just took over and that's what you see in Mahomes. And you know it's a matter of time before he does that."

In five full NFL seasons as Kansas City's starting quarterback, Mahomes has been one of, if not the best in the league under center and his Hall of Fame trajectory almost certainly will have him eventually donning a gold jacket of his own some day.

Shanahan and an elite 49ers defense will look to make sure Mahomes is anything but his usual self on Sunday.

