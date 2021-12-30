There are several good young quarterbacks in the AFC, and two of them will square off for the first time on Sunday.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow will meet in Week 17, as the Chiefs are trying to capture the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the Bengals are trying to win the AFC North. That makes it a consequential matchup for both teams.

On Wednesday, Burrow praised Kansas City’s offense as being one of the best in the league since Mahomes has been its QB1.

Mahomes returned the favor in his own presser, telling reporters Burrow isn’t just a great football player, but he’s also a great leader.

“He has that special knack where he can lead anybody,” Mahomes said. “No matter where he’s at, he can go out there with that swag, that mentality of ‘I’m going to win no matter what.’ It takes a lot of experience and it takes a lot of just going out there and doing it for people to believe that. He has that as well as the physical talent to go out there and make a lot of stuff happen.”

Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He passed for 525 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 41-21 victory over the Ravens.

Mahomes was just named the AFC offensive player of the month after throwing for 1,110 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions as the Chiefs went 4-0 in December.

Patrick Mahomes: Joe Burrow has that special knack where he can lead anybody originally appeared on Pro Football Talk