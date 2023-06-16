Patrick Mahomes, Ja’Marr Chase turn up Chiefs-Bengals rivalry

The rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs doesn’t exactly rest during the offseason, it seems.

Last week during interviews with the media, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made a comment about Joe Burrow being the best player in the league, jokingly adding a “Pat Who?” at the end. A viral clip misrepresented much of the exchange, but viral is viral and it would seem Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes seemed to respond on his social media account a day or so later as the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings, seemingly providing an answer to the question:

The out-of-context clip that started this:

It’s just another layer to the deep rivalry that has formed between the Bengals and Chiefs. It would seem to be the NFL’s best rivalry right now, which is fun for fans of all teams and a great thing for the sport.

Advertisement

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Former Bengals QB Jon Kitna compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie comments on injury comeback before training camp Cam Taylor-Britt impressing at Bengals practices

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire