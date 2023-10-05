Patrick Mahomes: If I've ever seen a young guy be consistent, it's Isiah Pacheco

Though they have a 3-1 record, the Chiefs have gotten off to a somewhat rocky start offensively this season as the club has committed multiple turnovers in each of the last three games.

But second-year running back Isiah Pacheco has been one of Kansas City's bright spots.

In last Sunday’s win over the Jets, Pacheco rushed for 115 yards — including a 48-yard touchdown — and caught three passes for 43 yards.

A seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, Pacheco emerged as a key offensive weapon last year and has kept up the pace in 2023.

“That’s what makes this team so great, and it’s a great job by [G.M.] Brett Veach and coach [Andy] Reid of bringing in great players,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. “Even when I’m not playing my best, we have guys like Isiah who can dominate the run game.

“We have offensive linemen that can block the run game, defense that can play great defense throughout the first four games of the year, and so it’s not all on my shoulders to go out there and win the football game.”

Mahomes added that he can rely on Pacheco and the attitude sometimes becomes, “‘Man, just give this man the football and let him go.’”

“He accepted the challenge, and that’s what makes this team great,” Mahomes said. “It’s not just me, it's everybody. I think we are all finally seeing that as the season goes along.”

While some young players can struggle with maintaining a level of performance, Mahomes said that’s certainly not the case with Pacheco.

“If I’ve ever seen a young guy be consistent, it’s that guy,” Mahomes said. “I mean you have to calm him down because he wants to go as hard as he can every single play, and that’s what the great ones do. I don’t know if y’all saw but he scored a touchdown, but I don’t know if his feet ever landed in the touchdown, he like jumped all the way.

“That’s his energy every single day. Just as much in the locker room, the meeting room and on the practice field and game days, so I don’t think we have to worry about him being consistent.”

Through four games, Pacheco leads the Chiefs with 270 yards rushing on 55 carries. He has also caught 10 passes for 90 yards.