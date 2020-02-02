Patrick Mahomes isn't the only 'what if' for the Bears in Super Bowl LIV

Buckle up, Bears fans. Super Bowl LIV isn't going to be pleasant. Have your TUMS ready. Keep a barf bag nearby. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to throw as much salt in the 2017 NFL draft wound as he will yards and touchdown passes against the 49ers, but he won't be the only quarterback who will have Chicago asking what if.

The 2017 offseason may go down as the most damning of any in recent Bears history. GM Ryan Pace's decision to pass on Mahomes and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the obvious reason, but his choice to sign Mike Glennon in free agency instead of trading for then-Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is another variable in a period of four months that could end up setting the franchise back many, many years.

Chicago entered that offseason with a huge void at quarterback after deciding to part ways with Jay Cutler. The free-agent quarterback market, which was headlined by Glennon, wasn't considered a viable source for a legitimate solution for quarterback-needy teams. Instead, it was Garoppolo, who was very much available on the trade market, who many identified as the big prize for clubs searching for a franchise-caliber talent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And remember: the Bears were rumored to be interested in Garoppolo. CBS Sports' NFL insider Jason LaConfora provided this nugget of information in February that year:

"The Chicago Bears will make a strong, concerted effort to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The Illinois native is far and away their top offseason priority."

It was a trade that never materialized. And with Glennon as the only potential starter on the roster entering draft weekend, the move for Trubisky was made.

Just six months after draft weekend concluded, the 49ers traded a 2018 second-round pick for Garoppolo and the rest is history. He's been exactly what many analysts predicted: a winning quarterback who can take advantage of a strong supporting cast and win a lot of games.

Story continues

Mahomes, Watson and Garoppolo were all within Pace's reach that offseason. Instead, he came away with Glennon and Trubisky. It should come as no surprise why the Bears are watching Super Bowl LIV from home while the Chiefs and 49ers will be celebrated on the game's biggest stage.

Teams that can't evaluate quarterbacks properly will always play from behind. If the Bears don't get it right at the game's most important position this offseason, they'll continue to fall short and live in the memory of 1985.

Patrick Mahomes isn't the only 'what if' for the Bears in Super Bowl LIV originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago